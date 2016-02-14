SourveinFormed 1993
Sourvein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c93d9f16-47b3-4fda-8056-90e02dd6b7da
Sourvein Biography (Wikipedia)
Sourvein is a sludge metal band that formed in Cape Fear, North Carolina during the year 1993. The band has released four full-length albums and three EP's and various 7 Inch splits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sourvein Tracks
Sort by
Ocypuss
Sourvein
Ocypuss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ocypuss
Last played on
Fangs
Sourvein
Fangs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fangs
Last played on
Sourvein Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist