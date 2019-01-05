Em Vee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c93cf769-c45b-4e2e-933c-82ea60a2bb10
Em Vee Tracks
Sort by
Don't Be Sabi Say
Em Vee
Don't Be Sabi Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Be Sabi Say
Last played on
Give Me Your Love
Em Vee
Give Me Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Your Love
Last played on
Em Vee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist