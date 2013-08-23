Hal KempBorn 27 March 1904. Died 21 December 1940
James Hal Kemp (March 27, 1904 – December 21, 1940) was a jazz alto saxophonist, clarinetist, bandleader, composer, and arranger. He was born in Marion, Alabama, and died in Madera, California, following an auto accident. His major recordings were "Got A Date With An Angel", "Heart Of Stone", "Lamplight", "The Music Goes 'Round And Around", "You're The Top", "Bolero", "Gloomy Sunday", "Lullaby Of Broadway", and many others.
Got A Date With An Angel
Hal Kemp
Got A Date With An Angel
Them There Eyes
Hal Kemp
Them There Eyes
Them There Eyes
I Can't Get Started
Hal Kemp
I Can't Get Started
Siberian Sleigh Ride
Hal Kemp
Siberian Sleigh Ride
