Brian BatzDanish composer and producer
Brian Batz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c937de4b-5413-47b6-ad19-63a725fc1bc3
Brian Batz Tracks
Sort by
The Timber Will Fall
Brian Batz
The Timber Will Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Timber Will Fall
Last played on
Show The Rest
Daniel Kolind, Maria Holm-Mortensen, Peter Esben, Rasmus Lindahl, Scarlet Chives, Scarlet Chives & Brian Batz
Show The Rest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show The Rest
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist