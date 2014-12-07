Jazzy JayBorn 18 November 1961
Jazzy Jay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9378ced-9e63-4edc-ab37-35bde1062a32
Jazzy Jay Biography (Wikipedia)
Jazzy Jay, born on November 18, 1961), also known as The Original Jazzy Jay or DJ Jazzy Jay, is an American hip hop DJ and producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jazzy Jay Tracks
Sort by
It's Yours
T La Rock
It's Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Yours
Last played on
This Def Jam
Jazzy Jay
This Def Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Def Jam
Last played on
Jazzy Jay Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist