DaughtersUS mathcore/noise rock band. Formed 2002. Disbanded 2009
Daughters
2002
Daughters Biography (Wikipedia)
Daughters is an American rock band formed in 2002, in Providence, Rhode Island after the break-up of As the Sun Sets. The band's current line-up consists of vocalist Alexis S.F. Marshall, guitarist Nicholas Andrew Sadler, drummer Jon Syverson, and bassist Samuel Moorehouse Walker.
The Reason They Hate Me
The Reason They Hate Me
Guesthouse
Guesthouse
Long Road, No Turns
Long Road, No Turns
Satan In The Wait
Satan In The Wait
The Hit
The Hit
The Theatre Goer
The Theatre Goer
Upcoming Events
15
Apr
2019
Daughters
Ramsgate Music Hall, Broadstairs, UK
16
Apr
2019
Daughters
Exchange, Bristol, UK
17
Apr
2019
Daughters
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
18
Apr
2019
Daughters
Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA), Glasgow, UK
19
Apr
2019
Daughters
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
