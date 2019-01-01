Mary Elizabeth Coleridge (23 September 1861 – 25 August 1907) was a British novelist and poet who also wrote essays and reviews. She wrote poetry under the pseudonym Anodos, taken from George MacDonald; other influences on her were Richard Watson Dixon and Christina Rossetti. Robert Bridges, the Poet Laureate, described her poems as 'wonderously beautiful… but mystical rather and enigmatic'.

Mary Coleridge was the daughter of Arthur Duke Coleridge. With the singer Jenny Lind, her father was responsible for the formation of the London Bach Choir in 1875. Other family friends included Robert Browning, Alfred, Lord Tennyson, John Millais and Fanny Kemble. She was the great-grandniece of Samuel Taylor Coleridge and the great niece of Sara Coleridge, the author of Phantasmion.

Coleridge travelled widely throughout her life, although her home was in London, where she lived with her family. She taught at the London Working Women's College for twelve years from 1895 to 1907.

She completed five novels. Her first was The Seven Sleepers of Ephesus, which Chatto & Windus published in February 1893 as by M. E. Coleridge. At least one newspaper noted it as "a new story by Mr M. E. Coleridge". The story is not related to the Seven Sleepers of Ephesus legend; it features a modern Brotherhood which takes that name. Edward Arnold published the other four novels. The best known is The King with Two Faces, which earned her £900 in royalties in 1897.