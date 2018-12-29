Lennox BerkeleyBorn 12 May 1903. Died 26 December 1989
Lennox Berkeley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mpgxn.jpg
1903-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c932dca6-d492-401b-8364-02cb56c2e6f5
Lennox Berkeley Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Lennox Randal Francis Berkeley (12 May 1903 – 26 December 1989) was an English composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lennox Berkeley Performances & Interviews
- Lennox Berkeley: Serenade For Strings - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:13:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Lennox Berkeley's Serenade for strings.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p3160
Lennox Berkeley: Serenade For Strings - Preview Clip
- Lennox Berkeley: Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:04:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Lennox Berkeley's Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p305x
Lennox Berkeley: Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila - Preview Clip
Lennox Berkeley Tracks
Sort by
Flute Sonata
Francis Poulenc
Flute Sonata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Flute Sonata
Last played on
Voices of the night Op.86
Lennox Berkeley
Voices of the night Op.86
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Voices of the night Op.86
Last played on
Sonatina in E flat major, Op.39
Lennox Berkeley
Sonatina in E flat major, Op.39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Sonatina in E flat major, Op.39
Last played on
Serenade for Strings
Lennox Berkeley
Serenade for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Serenade for Strings
Last played on
Ruth, Op. 50: Scene 1: Ah, call me not Naomi, let Mara be my name (Naomi)
Joyful Company of Singers, city of London Sinfonia, Richard Hickox & Lennox Berkeley
Ruth, Op. 50: Scene 1: Ah, call me not Naomi, let Mara be my name (Naomi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Ruth, Op. 50: Scene 1: Ah, call me not Naomi, let Mara be my name (Naomi)
Performer
Last played on
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
Imogen Holst
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tym2t.jpglink
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
Last played on
Trio in F Major Op.44 for horn, violin and piano
Lennox Berkeley
Trio in F Major Op.44 for horn, violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Trio in F Major Op.44 for horn, violin and piano
Performer
Last played on
Judica me
Lennox Berkeley
Judica me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Judica me
Last played on
The Lord is my Shepherd
Lennox Berkeley
The Lord is my Shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
The Lord is my Shepherd
Conductor
Last played on
String Serenade - 1st movement, Vivace
Lennox Berkeley
String Serenade - 1st movement, Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
String Serenade - 1st movement, Vivace
Last played on
Lay your sleeping head, my love
Lennox Berkeley
Lay your sleeping head, my love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Lay your sleeping head, my love
Last played on
Mont Juic
Benjamin Britten
Mont Juic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Mont Juic
Last played on
Toccata from Elegy & Toccata Op. 33 Nos 2 & 3
Lennox Berkeley
Toccata from Elegy & Toccata Op. 33 Nos 2 & 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Toccata from Elegy & Toccata Op. 33 Nos 2 & 3
Last played on
I sing of a maiden
Lennox Berkeley
I sing of a maiden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
I sing of a maiden
Last played on
Stabat Mater, op.28 - Allegro: Pro peccatis suae gentis; Andantino: Eia Mater, fons amoris
Lennox Berkeley
Stabat Mater, op.28 - Allegro: Pro peccatis suae gentis; Andantino: Eia Mater, fons amoris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Stabat Mater, op.28 - Allegro: Pro peccatis suae gentis; Andantino: Eia Mater, fons amoris
Ensemble
Last played on
Andantino
Lennox Berkeley
Andantino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Andantino
Last played on
Lay your sleeping head, my love
Lennox Berkeley, Malcolm Martineau, W. H. Auden & Robin Tritschler
Lay your sleeping head, my love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gf.jpglink
Lay your sleeping head, my love
Composer
Last played on
Night covers up the rigid land
Robin Tritschler
Night covers up the rigid land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gf.jpglink
Night covers up the rigid land
Last played on
Carry her over the water from Five Poems of W.H Auden
Lennox Berkeley
Carry her over the water from Five Poems of W.H Auden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Carry her over the water from Five Poems of W.H Auden
Last played on
Six Preludes, Op. 23; 5. Allegro
Lennox Berkeley
Six Preludes, Op. 23; 5. Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Six Preludes, Op. 23; 5. Allegro
Last played on
Allegro grazioso and Andante moderato from Mont Juic Suite
Lennox Berkeley, Benjamin Britten, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Lennox Berkeley
Allegro grazioso and Andante moderato from Mont Juic Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Allegro grazioso and Andante moderato from Mont Juic Suite
Conductor
Last played on
6 Preludes Op.23 (selection)
Lennox Berkeley
6 Preludes Op.23 (selection)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
6 Preludes Op.23 (selection)
Last played on
Six Preludes, Op 23 (No 3)
Lennox Berkeley
Six Preludes, Op 23 (No 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Six Preludes, Op 23 (No 3)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lennox Berkeley
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-27T06:06:27
27
Aug
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecg9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1967-09-09T06:06:27
9
Sep
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehdq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-09T06:06:27
9
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erp3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1962-07-31T06:06:27
31
Jul
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew29mb
Royal Albert Hall
1960-07-25T06:06:27
25
Jul
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Lennox Berkeley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist