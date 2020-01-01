Pimmon is the recording name of Australian electronic and ambient musician, record producer and arranger, Paul David Gough. He has released records on labels such as Fat Cat Records, Fällt, Tigerbeat6, Staalplaat and Staubgold, and collaborated with Keith Rowe and Oren Ambarchi, among others.

Gough started making music in the early 80s, inspired by Severed Heads, but never released any of it commercially. That changed when he sent a CD-R to the Japanese label Meme, who released it in 1999. Since then, Gough has been creating drone- and glitch-based abstract digital soundscapes, by manipulating a variety of sound sources on his computer. Gough's first documented output arrived in the very early stages of laptop Electroacoustic improvisation and he has thus been credited as "second only to Fennesz as a laptop artist." He has played live at various festivals around the world, and has toured several countries.

Gough lives in Sydney, where he works as an audio engineer at ABC Radio National. He is also the host of a radio show on ABC Radio National called Quiet Space and another program on FBi 94.5 called Paul's Play-Lunch. Gough also performs with guitarist Jeff Burch under the name Mandala Trap.