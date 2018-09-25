Scott RobinsonUS jazz saxophonist. Born 27 April 1959
Scott Robinson
1959-04-27
Scott Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Robinson (born April 27, 1959 ) is an American jazz multi-instrumentalist. Robinson is best known for his work on various styles of saxophone, but he has also performed on clarinet, flute, trumpet, sarrusophone, and other, more obscure instruments.
Scott Robinson Tracks
If I Were A Bell
Scott Robinson
