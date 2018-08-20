Gregory Page (born April 28, 1963) is an American and Irish singer, songwriter, guitarist, cabaret artist, record producer and filmmaker. He was born in North London, England, in 1963. His Armenian and Irish parents met while they were on tour with their bands en route to the Middle East. His Irish mother was the lead singer in the all-girl group the Beat-Chics, who opened four concerts for the Beatles in Spain in August 1965. According to an interview with KGTV reporter Phil Konstantin, Page showed little interest in academic or business studies as a boy. However, he was always fascinated listening to 78 rpm records on his grandfather's phonograph. Upon arriving in the United States, he began a series of odd jobs, including as a cab driver and cook. He also began tirelessly writing and recording his own brand of music. According to Page: "The tightrope my music teeters upon is the struggle between tradition & progress, history & fantasy. I am the songbird & the worm."

Page's music has been featured on BBC, NPR to film and television soundtracks.