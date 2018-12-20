Amen DunesFormed 2006
Amen Dunes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dt99z.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c926bc4a-97c9-4412-b56e-7e5844f09579
Amen Dunes Biography (Wikipedia)
Amen Dunes is the musical project formed by American singer-songwriter and musician Damon McMahon in 2006. McMahon has described Amen Dunes as both a solo project and a band "when it's in action." Frequent collaborators include guitarist and keyboardist Jordi Wheeler and drummer Parker Kindred.
Amen Dunes Tracks
Miki Dora
Amen Dunes
Song To The Siren
Amen Dunes
Blue Rose
Amen Dunes
Believe
Amen Dunes
Dracula
Amen Dunes
Calling Paul The Suffering
Amen Dunes
Lonely Richard
Amen Dunes
Green Eyes (Music Blues)
Amen Dunes
Amen Dunes Links
