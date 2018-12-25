Patti RussoAmerican singer/songwriter/actress. Born 20 May 1964
Patti Russo
Patti Russo Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia "Patti" Russo (May 20, 1964, New Jersey) is an American singer/songwriter/actress. She is perhaps best known as Meat Loaf's former female lead vocalist as she toured the world with his band Neverland Express between 1993 and 2013. Since then, she has embarked on a solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patti Russo Tracks
Couldn't Have Said It Better
Meat Loaf
Couldn't Have Said It Better
Couldn't Have Said It Better
