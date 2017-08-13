The Haxan Cloak
Bobby Krlic (born 1985), known by his stage name The Haxan Cloak, is a British musician and producer.
An Archaic Device
An Archaic Device
The Drop (Live at Dark Matter, Manchester International Festival)
The Drop
The Drop
NY
NY
Consumed
Consumed
Miste
Miste
The Mirror Reflecting (Part 1)
The Mirror Reflecting (Part 1)
Excavation (Part 2)
Excavation (Part 2)
Raven's Lament
Raven's Lament
The Fall
The Fall
The Growing
The Growing
The Men Parted The Sea To Devour The Water (Excerpt)
Untitled film score
Untitled film score
Untitled
Untitled
Parting Chant
Parting Chant
In memoriam
In memoriam
