Glyndebourne Chorus
Glyndebourne Chorus
Glyndebourne Chorus Tracks
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
George Gershwin
Act I, Scene I: Summertime
George Gershwin
Hark, the hour of ten is sounding (Trial by Jury)
Arthur Sullivan
When I go out of door (Patience)
Arthur Sullivan
Singer
I am the very Model of a Modern Major General (The Pirates Of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
Russalka
Antonín Dvořák
A Modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
William Schwenck Gilbert, Arthur Sullivan, George Baker, Glyndebourne Chorus, Pro Arte Orchestra & Malcolm Sargent
Die Entführung aus dem Serail - singspiel in 3 acts K.384 - Act 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Yeomen of the Guard: I have a song to sing O!
Arthur Sullivan
Porgy and Bess: Introduction and Summertime
George Gershwin
THREE LITTLE MAIDS FROM SCHOOL
Glyndebourne Chorus
Porgy And Bess - It ain't necessarily so
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess - Act 2
George Gershwin
HMS Pinafore: "When I was a Lad"
Arthur Sullivan
Orfeo Ed Euridice - Ah! Se intorno a quest'urna fune
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Falstaff: Act 3 Scene 2: Un Coro e Terminiam la scena
Giuseppe Verdi
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Harolyn Blackwell
Three Little Maids
Elsie Morison
'Summertime' (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Che faro senza Euridice? From Orfeo ed Euridice
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Cosi Fan Tutte, Pier Pieta
Glyndebourne Opera, Glyndebourne Chorus & the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment conducted by Ivan Fischer
Performer
Billy Budd (Act 2 Scene 1)
Benjamin Britten
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Theodora (end)
Dawn Upshaw (soprano), Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (mezzo soprano), David Daniels (counter tenor), William Christie (conductor), George Frideric Handel, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & Glyndebourne Chorus
Performer
When The Foeman Bears His Steel (The Pirates Of Penzance)
Glyndebourne Chorus
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-31T06:20:34
31
Aug
2010
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-21T06:20:34
21
Jul
2009
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-24T06:20:34
24
Jul
2007
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-18T06:20:34
18
Jul
2006
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-23T06:20:34
23
Aug
2005
Royal Albert Hall
