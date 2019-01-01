Dave SharpMember of The Alarm. Born 28 January 1959
Dave Sharp
1959-01-28
Dave Sharp Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Sharp (born 28 January 1959) is an English guitarist who co-founded, along with Mike Peters, the Welsh punk/new wave band The Alarm.
