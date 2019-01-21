Ray PriceBorn 12 January 1926. Died 16 December 2013
Ray Price
1926-01-12
Ray Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Noble Ray Price (January 12, 1926 – December 16, 2013) was an American country music singer, songwriter, and guitarist. His wide-ranging baritone is regarded as among the best male voices of country music, and his innovations, such as propelling the country beat from 2/4 to 4/4, known as the "Ray Price beat", helped make country music more popular. Some of his well-known recordings include "Release Me", "Crazy Arms", "Heartaches by the Number", "For the Good Times", "Night Life", and "You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me". He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1996. Price continued to record and tour well into his mid-eighties.
Ray Price Tracks
Sittin' And Thinkin'
Ray Price
Sittin' And Thinkin'
Sittin' And Thinkin'
Curtain In The Window
Ray Price
Curtain In The Window
Curtain In The Window
Crazy Arms
Ray Price
Crazy Arms
Crazy Arms
For The Good Times
Ray Price
For The Good Times
For The Good Times
City Lights
Ray Price
City Lights
City Lights
A Legend In My Time
Ray Price
A Legend In My Time
A Legend In My Time
I'll Be There If You Ever Want Me
Ray Price
I'll Be There If You Ever Want Me
I'll Be There If You Ever Want Me
Old Friends
Willie Nelson
Old Friends
Old Friends
Just Out of Reach
Ray Price
Just Out of Reach
Just Out of Reach
You're The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me
Ray Price
You're The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Willie Nelson
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Heartaches by the Number
Ray Price
Heartaches by the Number
Heartaches by the Number
Many Tears Ago
Ray Price
Many Tears Ago
Many Tears Ago
Born To Love Me
Ray Price
Born To Love Me
Born To Love Me
One More Time
Ray Price
One More Time
One More Time
I've Got New Heartaches
Ray Price
I've Got New Heartaches
I've Got New Heartaches
Night Life
Ray Price
Night Life
Night Life
MY LIFE'S BEEN A PLEASURE
Merle Haggard
MY LIFE'S BEEN A PLEASURE
MY LIFE'S BEEN A PLEASURE
I Wont Mention It Again
Ray Price
I Wont Mention It Again
I Wont Mention It Again
The Same Ole Me
Ray Price
The Same Ole Me
The Same Ole Me
Diamonds in The Stars
Ray Price
Diamonds in The Stars
Diamonds in The Stars
Crazy Arms
Ray Price
Crazy Arms
Crazy Arms
I Would Rather Be Sorry
Ray Price
I Would Rather Be Sorry
I Would Rather Be Sorry
Release Me
Ray Price
Release Me
Release Me
