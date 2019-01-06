Qayaas (Urdu: قیاس‬, literal English translation: "deliberation") was a progressive rock band from Islamabad, Pakistan, founded in 2008 by lead guitarist and songwriter, Khurram Waqar, who was soon joined by vocalists Umair Jaswal and Mohammad Hashir Ibrahim, guitarist Sarmad Abdul Ghafoor, bassist Shaheryar Ghayas and drummer Salman Rafique, completing the band's lineup.

The band is well known for being one of the few bands to have brought progressive rock music in Pakistan. They achieved fame with the release of the single "Tanha" in 2009, followed by the success of the song "Umeed" which became one of the most requested songs on City FM 89 when released in an audio CD with "Tanha". The release of the single began to create a cult following for the band, the following year the song "Mera Wana" by the band featured on the compilation album, Metal Asia Compilation in 2010, composed of metal music from throughout Asia. Soon afterwards, the band released second music video "Pukaar" which was dedicated to the 2010 Pakistan flood victims and then went on recording and releasing their debut studio album Uss Paar in 2011, which was recorded at Root Gate Studios and released by BIY Records, throughout the country. The album was critically acclaimed and received many favourable reviews from critics. The success of the album led the band to become the first band from Pakistan to be invited to perform at one of the biggest and most prestigious music festivals in America called SXSW.