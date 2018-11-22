Yilian CañizaresBorn 1983
Yilian Cañizares
1983
Yilian Cañizares Biography (Wikipedia)
Yilian Cañizares is a Cuban-Swiss musician who has lived in Switzerland since 2000.
Yilian Cañizares Tracks
Oshun
Omar Sosa
Oshun
Oshun
De La Habana y Otras Nostalgias
Omar Sosa
De La Habana y Otras Nostalgias
De La Habana y Otras Nostalgias
Dos Bendiciones
Omar Sosa
Dos Bendiciones
Dos Bendiciones
