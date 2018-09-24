Gillian Webster
Gillian Webster
Gillian Webster Tracks
l'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV.55, Part 1; Il Penseroso, Air "Oft on a plat of rising ground"
George Frideric Handel
L'Allegro Il Penseroso ed Il Moderato: Part 3
George Frideric Handel
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
Ensemble
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes Act I)
Benjamin Britten
Choir
'Or let the merry bells ring round' (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica) - an opera in one act
Giacomo Puccini
L' Allegro, Il Penseroso, Ed Il Moderato - Air sweet bird, that shuns't the noise of folly
George Frideric Handel
L' Allegro, Il Penseroso, Ed Il Moderato (Part 2, "Me, when the sun begins to fling; Hide me from day's garish eye)
George Frideric Handel
