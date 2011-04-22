The MaytonesFormed 1968. Disbanded 1980
The Maytones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Maytones (sometimes known as The Mighty Maytones) are a Jamaican reggae vocal duo who were active between the late 1960s and until 1980.
The Maytones Tracks
Who Can't Hear Will Feel
Who Can't Hear Will Feel
Who Can't Hear Will Feel
Straighten Up
Straighten Up
Straighten Up
