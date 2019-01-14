Cedric GervaisBorn 7 June 1979
Cedric Gervais
Cedric Gervais Biography (Wikipedia)
Cédric DePasquale (, born 7 June 1979), better known by his stage name Cedric Gervais, is a French DJ, producer of house music and actor living in Miami Beach, Florida. In 2013, he produced a remix of Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness", for which he won a Grammy Award.
Summertime Sadness (Cédric Gervais Remix)
Lana Del Rey
Summertime Sadness (Cédric Gervais Remix)
Last played on
Do It Tonight
Cedric Gervais
Do It Tonight
Last played on
Molly (Borgore Remix)
Cedric Gervais
Molly (Borgore Remix)
Last played on
One Night (feat. Wealth)
Cedric Gervais
One Night (feat. Wealth)
Last played on
