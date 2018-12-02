Joseph Chabanceau de la BarreBorn 21 May 1633. Died 6 May 1678
Joseph Chabanceau de la Barre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1633-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c907138c-bf2d-4d99-ae71-17a5491aa92b
Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Chabanceau de La Barre (21 May 1633, in Paris – 6 May 1678, in Paris) was a French composer, notably of the air de cour.
He was son of Pierre Chabanceau de La Barre (1592–1656), organist of the chapelle royale at Notre-Dame, sieur of La Barre, and younger brother of Charles-Henry Chabanceau de La Barre (1625-?), player of the spinet to the queen, and Anne Chabanceau de La Barre (1628–1688), a noted soprano.
He received the pension as an abbé in 1674 only four years prior to his death.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Tu crois ô beau soleil
Joseph Chabanceau de la Barre
Tu crois ô beau soleil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu crois ô beau soleil
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist