Joseph Chabanceau de La Barre (21 May 1633, in Paris – 6 May 1678, in Paris) was a French composer, notably of the air de cour.

He was son of Pierre Chabanceau de La Barre (1592–1656), organist of the chapelle royale at Notre-Dame, sieur of La Barre, and younger brother of Charles-Henry Chabanceau de La Barre (1625-?), player of the spinet to the queen, and Anne Chabanceau de La Barre (1628–1688), a noted soprano.

He received the pension as an abbé in 1674 only four years prior to his death.