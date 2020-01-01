Abbey SimonPianist. Born 8 January 1922
Abbey Simon
1922-01-08
Abbey Simon Biography (Wikipedia)
Abbey Henry Simon (January 8, 1920 – December 18, 2019) was an American concert pianist, teacher, and recording artist. He was a protégé of Josef Hofmann at the Curtis Institute of Music and a winner of the Naumburg International Piano Competition in 1940. He was called a "supervirtuoso" by The New York Times.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1963: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-06T16:56:40
6
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-02T16:56:40
2
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Winter Proms 1952–3: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1952-01-10T16:56:40
10
Jan
1952
Winter Proms 1952–3: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
