Enrique Bátiz Campbell (born May 4, 1942) is a Mexican conductor and concert pianist.

Bátiz began piano studies at age 8 with Francisco Agea. He continued studies 10 years later with György Sándor. After two years at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, he became a student of Adele Marcus at the Juilliard School, where he also studied conducting. In 1964, he made several national tours as a pianist, and in 1965 was a semifinalist in the Marguerite Long International Piano Competition in Paris. From 1967 to 1970, he continued his piano studies in Poland with Zbigniew Drzewiecki, where he also studied orchestral conducting with Stanislaw Wislocki. In 1970, he was a finalist in the Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition in Italy.

A 1967 concert tour featured performances with the Łodz and Szczecin Philharmonics. He returned to Mexico in 1969. His debut as a conductor was in the Palacio de Bellas Artes in 1969 with the Xalapa Symphony Orchestra. In 1970, he made a series of piano recordings for the Polish and Salzburg Broadcast Companies. In April 1971, he was named director, conductor, and founder of the State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra (OSEM). He continued in the post until 1983. He then was music director of the Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra from 1983 to 1989. Outside of Mexico, in 1984, Bátiz was named guest conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. In 1990, he resumed his directorship of the OSEM, remaining until 2017; Bátiz then stood down as music director, nominally for health reasons related to Parkinson's Disease.