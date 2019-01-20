Uniting Nations were a British dance act formed in Liverpool in 2004. It achieved chart success across Europe. The British dance act was originally made up of Paul Keenan and Daz Sampson as band members, songwriters and producers. After the hit "Out of Touch", which was the debut and most successful single of the band, Craig Powell joined in as frontman of the band. A number of the studio recordings on the Uniting Nations debut and only album One World released in 2005 on Gut Records were also done by vocalist and session artist Jinian Wilde. The band had huge success with two initial UK hits "Out of Touch" and "You and Me", whereas the band's third hit, "Ai No Corrida", a remake of the 1980 Chaz Jankel song (that was covered by Quincy Jones in 1981 on The Dude) featured the vocals of Laura More. Craig Powell left in March 2006, after the release of the One World album with the band releasing various recordings until 2008.