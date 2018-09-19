Paul WilliamsMember of The Temptations. Born 2 July 1939. Died 17 August 1973
Paul Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8ffae67-e02b-4812-8879-b83c215d214e
Paul Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Williams (July 2, 1939 – August 17, 1973) was an American baritone singer and choreographer. Williams was noted for being one of the founding members and original lead singer of the Motown group The Temptations. Along with Elbridge "Al" Bryant, Otis Williams , and fellow Alabamians Eddie Kendricks and Melvin Franklin, Williams was a member of The Temptations during the "Classic Five" period. Personal problems and failing health forced Williams to retire in 1971. He was found dead two years later as the result of an apparent suicide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Williams Tracks
Sort by
Just An Old Fashioned Love Song
Paul Williams
Just An Old Fashioned Love Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just An Old Fashioned Love Song
Last played on
Paul Williams Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Elvis Costello on his collaboration with Carole King
-
Randy Newman - She Chose Me
-
Randy Newman - It's A Jungle Out There
-
Randy Newman - I Think It's Going To Rain Today
-
Randy Newman - Putin
-
Randy Newman - Lonely At The Top
-
Randy Newman - The Great Debate (excerpt)
-
Randy Newman - God's Song (That's Why I Love Mankind)
-
Randy Newman on writing for Toy Story
Back to artist