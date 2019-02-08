Cesario Gussago (fl. 1599-1612) was an Italian priest, musician and composer of the late Renaissance era. He studied philosophy and theology at the University of Pavia and served as church organist in Brescia at Santa Maria della Grazia. In 1599 he was Vicar-General of the Order of S. Gerolamo in Brescia. In 1608 he published a collection of sonatas in the canzona style of the late 16th century, titled Sonate a quattro sei et otto.