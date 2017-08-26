Soňa ČervenáMezzo-soprano. Born 9 September 1925
Soňa Červená
1925-09-09
Soňa Červená Biography (Wikipedia)
Soňa Červená (born 9 September 1925 in Prague) is a Czech operatic mezzo-soprano who's had an active international career since the 1950s. She has enjoyed particularly lengthy and fruitful associations with the Frankfurt Opera and the San Francisco Opera. She is currently on the roster of singers at the National Theatre in Prague.
Soňa Červená Tracks
Parsifal - Komm, komm, holder Knabe
Richard Wagner
Parsifal - Komm, komm, holder Knabe
Parsifal - Komm, komm, holder Knabe
Soňa Červená Links
