Carl BaermannThe father, clarinetist. Born 24 October 1810. Died 23 May 1885
Carl Baermann
1810-10-24
Carl Baermann Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Baermann (24 October 1810 – 23 May 1885) was a clarinetist and composer from Munich, Germany.
Concert Piece No 2 in D minor, Op 114
Felix Mendelssohn
