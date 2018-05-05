Air Traffic are an English alternative rock band from Bournemouth. Formed in 2003, the band consists of Chris Wall (piano, lead vocals), David Ryan Jordan (Drums), Tom Pritchard (guitar) and Jim Maddock (bass guitar).

The band's name originated from when they used to rehearse in an industrial unit next to Hurn Airport, where air traffic control signals could be picked up on their amplifiers. Their music features heavy use of piano, and they have been described by NME to be like "Supergrass covering Little Richard". The band have received minor success with the release of their single "Shooting Star", which debuted at No. 30 in the UK singles chart, and the release of their debut album, Fractured Life.