Air Traffic are an English alternative rock band from Bournemouth. Formed in 2003, the band consists of Chris Wall (piano, lead vocals), David Ryan Jordan (Drums), Tom Pritchard (guitar) and Jim Maddock (bass guitar).
The band's name originated from when they used to rehearse in an industrial unit next to Hurn Airport, where air traffic control signals could be picked up on their amplifiers. Their music features heavy use of piano, and they have been described by NME to be like "Supergrass covering Little Richard". The band have received minor success with the release of their single "Shooting Star", which debuted at No. 30 in the UK singles chart, and the release of their debut album, Fractured Life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Air Traffic Tracks
Shooting Star
Air Traffic
Shooting Star
Shooting Star
Almost Human
Air Traffic
Almost Human
Almost Human
Just Abuse Me - South By South West Festival 2007
Air Traffic
Just Abuse Me - South By South West Festival 2007
Shooting Star - South By South West Festival 2007
Air Traffic
Shooting Star - South By South West Festival 2007
Charlotte - South By South West Festival 2007
Air Traffic
Charlotte - South By South West Festival 2007
No More Running Away - South By South West Festival 2007
Air Traffic
No More Running Away - South By South West Festival 2007
Time Goes By - South By South West Festival 2007
Air Traffic
Time Goes By - South By South West Festival 2007
Get In Line - South By South West Festival 2007
Air Traffic
Get In Line - South By South West Festival 2007
Never Even Told Me Her Name - South By South West Festival 2007
Air Traffic
Never Even Told Me Her Name - South By South West Festival 2007
I Like That - South By South West Festival 2007
Air Traffic
I Like That - South By South West Festival 2007
Charlotte
Air Traffic
Charlotte
Charlotte
No More Running Away
Air Traffic
No More Running Away
No More Running Away
Your Fractured Life
Air Traffic
Your Fractured Life
Your Fractured Life
I Can’t Understand
Air Traffic
I Can’t Understand
I Can’t Understand
Just Abuse Me
Air Traffic
Just Abuse Me
Just Abuse Me
