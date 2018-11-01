Yoshio MachidaBorn 1967
Yoshio Machida
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8fa28c6-8ac4-42aa-b64a-5a33c867f700
Yoshio Machida Biography (Wikipedia)
Yoshio Machida (町田 良夫 Yoshio Machida, born 1967 in Japan) is an experimental musician, a steelpanist, composer, and visual artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yoshio Machida Tracks
Sort by
SYNTHI n°01
Yoshio Machida
SYNTHI n°01
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SYNTHI n°01
Last played on
Synthi No. 23
Yoshio Machida
Synthi No. 23
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Synthi No. 23
Last played on
Yoshio Machida Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist