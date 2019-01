Dmitry Stepanovich Bortniansky (Russian: Дмитрий Степанович Бортнянский; alternative transcriptions of names are Dmitri, Bortnianskii, and Bortnyansky; 28 October 1751, Glukhov –10 October [O.S. 28 September] 1825, St. Petersburg) was a Russian Imperial composer, harpsichordist and conductor of Rusyn origin.

Bortniansky, often called the "Russian Palestrina", is best known today for his liturgical works and his prolific contributions to the genre of choral concertos. He was one of the "Golden Three" of his era, along with Artem Vedel and Maksim Berezovsky. Bortniansky composed in many different musical styles, including choral compositions in French, Italian, Latin, German and Church Slavonic.