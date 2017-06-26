P.J. PerryCanadian bop musician. Born 2 December 1941
P.J. Perry Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul John Guloien CM (born December 2, 1941) is a Canadian jazz saxophonist. He has won one Juno award as a solo artist, and one for his work with the Rob McConnell Tentet.
