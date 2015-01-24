Jamil NasserBorn 21 June 1932. Died 13 February 2010
Jamil Nasser
1932-06-21
Jamil Nasser Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamil Nasser, born George Joyner (June 21, 1932 – February 13, 2010) and also credited on some of Ahmad Jamal's recordings as Jamil Sulieman, was an American jazz musician. He played double bass, electric bass, and tuba.
Jamil Nasser Tracks
