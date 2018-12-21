Theo AdamGerman classical bass-baritone. Born 1 August 1926. Died 10 January 2019
Theo Adam (1 August 1926 – 10 January 2019) was a German operatic bass-baritone and bass singer who had international career in opera, concert and recital from 1949. He was a member of the Staatsoper Dresden for his entire career, and sang at the Bayreuth Festival from 1952 to 1980. He particularly excelled in portraying roles by Richard Wagner, especially Wotan in Der Ring des Nibelungen, which he also performed at the Metropolitan Opera, among others. In concert, he was a much admired Bach singer and also drew acclaim for his interpretation of the title character of Mendelssohn's Elijah. He was a voice teacher at the Musikhochschule Dresden.
Theo Adam Tracks
Cantata no. 106, BWV106; I. Sonatina; II. Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit
Johann Sebastian Bach
Recitative: Blick Auf, Nacht Bedecket / Aria: Das Volk das im Dunkeln wandelt / Chorus: Uns ist Zum Heil ein ind geboren
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Geld, Geld, Geld! (Abu Hassan)
Carl Maria von Weber
Cantata Bereitet die wege, bereitet die Bahn BWV 132 - bass aria 'Wer bist du? Frage dein gewissen'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Siegfried: beginning of Act 3
Richard Wagner
Cantata: Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit, 'Actus Tragicus', BWV106
Johann Sebastian Bach
Milch des Mondes fiel aufs Kraut (Der Freischütz)
Carl Maria von Weber
Elijah (Part 2: Opening)
Felix Mendelssohn
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Richard Wagner
Requiem K626; Dies irae—Tuba mirum—Rex tremendae
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Walkure [Part 2 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
