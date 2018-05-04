Johan JohanssonBorn 23 April 1961
Johan Johansson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-04-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8eaf4bb-f499-4d5c-be88-3f45b1daefa1
Johan Johansson Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Georg Johansson (born April 23, 1961 in Stockholm) is a writer and musician (drums, guitar, bass, vocal). He is most famous for his time as songwriter and drummer for the Swedish punk-rock band KSMB.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johan Johansson Tracks
Sort by
A Model Of the Universe
Johan Johansson
A Model Of the Universe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Model Of the Universe
Last played on
The Cause Of Labour Is The Hope Of The World
Johan Johansson
The Cause Of Labour Is The Hope Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johan Johansson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist