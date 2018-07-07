The Minke WhalesFormed 2009
The Minke Whales
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8eaa3a2-6700-43c5-9565-9b65109ca8d3
The Minke Whales Tracks
Sort by
Spies
The Minke Whales
Spies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spies
Last played on
When The Cold Came
The Minke Whales
When The Cold Came
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Cold Came
Last played on
The Naked Ape
The Minke Whales
The Naked Ape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Naked Ape
Last played on
Witch Hunt
The Minke Whales
Witch Hunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Witch Hunt
Last played on
Puppeteers
The Minke Whales
Puppeteers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puppeteers
Last played on
The Minke Whales Links
Back to artist