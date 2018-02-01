2CELLOSFormed 20 January 2011
2CELLOS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8e94c78-0e17-4d9a-b1f6-96e1b22ebe97
2CELLOS Biography (Wikipedia)
2Cellos (stylized 2CΞLLOS) is a Croatian cellist duo, consisting of classically trained Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser. Signed to Sony Masterworks since 2011, they have released four albums and play instrumental arrangements of well-known pop and rock songs as well as classical and film music. The duo performs internationally and has been featured on several US TV shows including Glee and The Bachelor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
2CELLOS Tracks
Sort by
Live and Let Die
2CELLOS
Live and Let Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live and Let Die
Last played on
Game of Thrones Medley
2CELLOS
Game of Thrones Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Game of Thrones Medley
Last played on
Benedictus (from The Armed Man)
2CELLOS
Benedictus (from The Armed Man)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Benedictus (from The Armed Man)
Last played on
Live And Let Die
2CELLOS
Live And Let Die
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6fg.jpglink
Live And Let Die
Last played on
They Don't Care About Us
2CELLOS
They Don't Care About Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Don't Care About Us
Last played on
William Tell Overture
2CELLOS
William Tell Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
William Tell Overture
Last played on
Shape of My Heart
2CELLOS
Shape of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shape of My Heart
Last played on
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
2CELLOS
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Last played on
Mombasa
2CELLOS
Mombasa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mombasa
Last played on
I Will Wait
2CELLOS
I Will Wait
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Wait
Last played on
Thunderstruck
2CELLOS
Thunderstruck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunderstruck
Last played on
Use somebody
2CELLOS
Use somebody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Use somebody
Last played on
Benedictus
2CELLOS
Benedictus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Benedictus
Last played on
We Found Love (Live In Session)
2CELLOS
We Found Love (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Found Love (Live In Session)
Last played on
Smooth Criminal (Live In Session)
2CELLOS
Smooth Criminal (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smooth Criminal (Live In Session)
Last played on
Back to artist