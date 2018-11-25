Mary FordLes Paul collaborator/spouse. Born 7 July 1924. Died 30 September 1977
Mary Ford
1924-07-07
Mary Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Ford (born Iris Colleen Summers; July 7, 1924 – September 30, 1977) was an American vocalist and guitarist, comprising half of the husband-and-wife musical team Les Paul and Mary Ford. Between 1950 and 1954, the couple had 16 top-ten hits, including "How High the Moon" and "Vaya con Dios", which were number one hits on the Billboard charts. In 1951 alone they sold six million records. With Paul, Ford became one of the early practitioners of multi-tracking.
Mary Ford Tracks
How High The Moon
Les Paul
How High The Moon
How High The Moon
How High The Moon
Les Paul & Mary Ford
How High The Moon
How High The Moon
Bye Bye Blues + Mary Ford
Les Paul
Bye Bye Blues + Mary Ford
Bye Bye Blues + Mary Ford
Bye Bye Blues
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Bye Bye Blues
Bye Bye Blues
Vaya Con Dios
Les Paul
Vaya Con Dios
Vaya Con Dios
Johnny Is The Boy For Me
Les Paul
Johnny Is The Boy For Me
Johnny Is The Boy For Me
Vaya Con Dios
Les Paul
Vaya Con Dios
Vaya Con Dios
How High The Moon (Somewhere There's Music)
Les Paul
How High The Moon (Somewhere There's Music)
How High The Moon (Somewhere There's Music)
I'm Sitting On Top Of The World
Les Paul & Mary Ford
I'm Sitting On Top Of The World
I'm Sitting On Top Of The World
Bye Bye Blues
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Bye Bye Blues
Bye Bye Blues
