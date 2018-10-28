Bobby FullerBorn 22 October 1942. Died 18 July 1966
Bobby Fuller
1942-10-22
Bobby Fuller Biography
Robert Gaston Fuller (October 22, 1942 – July 18, 1966) was an American rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist best known for "Let Her Dance" and "I Fought the Law", recorded with his group The Bobby Fuller Four.
I Fought The Law
Bobby Fuller
I Fought The Law
I Fought The Law
Four I Fought The Law
Bobby Fuller
Four I Fought The Law
Four I Fought The Law
Love's Made A Fool Of You
Bobby Fuller
Love's Made A Fool Of You
Baby My Heart
Bobby Fuller
Baby My Heart
Baby My Heart
Let Her Dance
Bobby Fuller
Let Her Dance
Let Her Dance
