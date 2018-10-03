(A.A.L) Against All LogicBorn 10 January 1990
(A.A.L) Against All Logic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8e6242c-bc88-446c-8723-e354b806243d
Tracks
Sort by
Know You
(A.A.L) Against All Logic
Know You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Know You
Last played on
You Are The One
(A.A.L) Against All Logic
You Are The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are The One
Last played on
I Never Dream
(A.A.L) Against All Logic
I Never Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Never Dream
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Rigsy's guide to the NI Music Prize 2018
-
On the Record - Young Fathers
-
Clara and Ollie aged six and ten review their Dad's taste in music
-
Bicep: The joy of music discovery
-
Young Fathers
-
Young Fathers chat with Lauren at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend
-
Nine artists from Northern Ireland you need to hear right now
-
'They Are Successful but Still Weird- it's an Ideal Situation': Young Fathers on Massive Attack
-
Young Fathers, Vic Galloway Interview
-
Young Fathers speak about their new re-issued double album Tape One / Tape Two
Back to artist