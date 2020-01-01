Hoshiko YamaneBorn 1981
Hoshiko Yamane
1981
Hoshiko Yamane (山根星子,Yamane Hoshiko; Osaka, 1981) is a Japanese violinist, composer and performer, based in Berlin. She has been a member of Tangerine Dream since 2011.
