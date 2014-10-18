PolarsetsFormed 1 December 2008
Polarsets
2008-12-01
Polarsets Biography (Wikipedia)
Polarsets are a four-piece band from Newcastle upon Tyne, England. They have been active since late 2009 and have released an album, Parasols, an EP and a number of singles.
Polarsets Tracks
Parasols
Polarsets
Parasols
Parasols
Chasing Spain
Polarsets
Chasing Spain
Chasing Spain
Leave Argentina
Polarsets
Leave Argentina
Madrid
Polarsets
Madrid
Madrid
Just Don't Open Your Eyes Yet
Polarsets
Just Don't Open Your Eyes Yet
Tropics
Polarsets
Tropics
Tropics
Distance
Polarsets
Distance
Distance
Morning
Polarsets
Morning
Morning
Morning (Ardalan Remix)
Polarsets
Morning (Ardalan Remix)
Morning (Ardalan Remix)
Morning (Jaymo & Andy George Remix)
Polarsets
Morning (Jaymo & Andy George Remix)
Sunshine Eyes
Polarsets
Sunshine Eyes
Sunshine Eyes
Sunshine Eyes (Jeson Sportag)
Polarsets
Sunshine Eyes (Jeson Sportag)
Sunshine Eyes (Jeson Sportag)
Sunshine Eyes (Channel Swimmer Remix)
Polarsets
Sunshine Eyes (Channel Swimmer Remix)
Sunshine Eyes (Channel Swimmer Remix)
Sunshine
Polarsets
Sunshine
Sunshine
Sunshine Eyes (Kid Adrift Remix)
Polarsets
Sunshine Eyes (Kid Adrift Remix)
Sunshine Eyes (Kid Adrift Remix)
