דב (דובי) זלצרBorn 1932
דב (דובי) זלצר
1932
דב (דובי) זלצר Biography (Wikipedia)
Dov (Dubi) Seltzer (Hebrew: דב (דובי) זלצר; born 1932) is a Romanian-born Israeli composer and conductor.
דב (דובי) זלצר Tracks
Operation Thunderbolt (Main Theme)
דב (דובי) זלצר
Operation Thunderbolt (Main Theme)
Operation Thunderbolt (Main Theme)
