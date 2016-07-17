Despised IconFormed 2002
Despised Icon is a Canadian deathcore band from Montreal, Quebec. Formed in 2002, the band is noted for the talent of its drummer, Alex Pelletier, whom makes frequent use of the blasting technique, as well as for its dual lead vocalists; Alex Erian and Steve Marois. Erian takes use of a mid-range growl technique while Marois performs high-pitched fry shrieks, deeper growled vocals and pig squeals.
In April 2010, the band disbanded, but officially reformed in four years later in February 2014. Collectively the group has released five full-length albums while succumbing to very little lineup changes throughout their run.
