Olga Pitarch
Olga Pitarch Tracks
Ay, divino amor [Divine love]
Juan de Navas, Accentus Austria, Thomas Wimmer & Olga Pitarch
Yo me soy la morenica [I am the dark girl] (encore)
Anonymous, Olga Pitarch, Accentus Austria & Thomas Wimmer
Io Mi Distruggo
Francesca Caccini
O que mal vamos, Amor! [Love that goes badly]
Cristóbal Galán
Ay amor que dulce tirano [Love, the sweet tyrant]
Matias Juan de Veana, Olga Pitarch, Accentus Austria & Thomas Wimmer
Ay, que me abraso de amor en la llama [I burn in the flame of love]
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Mariposa, no corras al fuego [Butterfly, do not hasten to the fire] (feat. Accentus Austria, Olga Pitarch & Thomas Wimmer)
Cristóbal Galán
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-09T11:01:40
9
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
