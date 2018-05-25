Paul Dennis Miller (born 1970), known professionally as DJ Spooky, That Subliminal Kid, is an electronic and experimental hip hop musician whose work is often called by critics illbient or trip hop". He is a turntablist, record producer, philosopher, and author. He borrowed his stage name from the character The Subliminal Kid in the novel Nova Express by William S. Burroughs. Having studied philosophy and French literature at Bowdoin College, he has become a professor of Music Mediated Art at the European Graduate School and is the executive editor of Origin magazine.