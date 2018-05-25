DJ Spooky
1970
Paul Dennis Miller (born 1970), known professionally as DJ Spooky, That Subliminal Kid, is an electronic and experimental hip hop musician whose work is often called by critics illbient or trip hop". He is a turntablist, record producer, philosopher, and author. He borrowed his stage name from the character The Subliminal Kid in the novel Nova Express by William S. Burroughs. Having studied philosophy and French literature at Bowdoin College, he has become a professor of Music Mediated Art at the European Graduate School and is the executive editor of Origin magazine.
Enter The Arena (feat. Walshy Fire)
DJ Spooky
Alter Ego Dubtometry
DJ Spooky
Tom & Jerry's Riddim
DJ Spooky
Paper Planes
DJ Spooky
Baby (DJ Q Remix)
DJ Spooky
Danny Glover (Spooky Remix)
Young Thug
Hold It
DJ Spooky
Trapped In London
DJ Spooky
String Out
DJ Spooky
I Scream
DJ Spooky
Rusty Bell (J Sweet Remix)
DJ Spooky
Jungle Drop
DJ Spooky
Check 1 2 Remix
DJ Spooky
DJ Spooky
Funky Disco Riddim
DJ Spooky
Funky Bassline
DJ Spooky
Spartan (J Sweet & Alias Remix)
DJ Spooky
Spartan (Remix feat. Kozzie, Marger, Merky Ace, Rival, Ego & Scrufizzer)
DJ Spooky
Spartan
DJ Spooky
Spartan (Terror Danjah Remix)
DJ Spooky
Murderer
DJ Spooky
22
Mar
2019
DJ Spooky
The Camden Assembly, London, UK
