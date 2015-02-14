Alphonso JohnsonBorn 2 February 1951
Alphonso Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8d789be-7b83-4147-afc3-1926517f2fdc
Alphonso Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alphonso Johnson (born February 2, 1951) is an American jazz bassist active since the early 1970s. Johnson was a member of the influential jazz fusion group Weather Report from 1973 to 1975, and has performed and recorded with numerous high-profile rock and jazz acts including Santana, Phil Collins, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, and Chet Baker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alphonso Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Show Us the Way
Alphonso Johnson
Show Us the Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Us the Way
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy
Harry Simeone
Little Drummer Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
American Tango
Alphonso Johnson
American Tango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01z4ybz.jpglink
American Tango
Last played on
Up From The Cellar
Alphonso Johnson
Up From The Cellar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up From The Cellar
Last played on
Nomads
Alphonso Johnson
Nomads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nomads
Last played on
Alphonso Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist