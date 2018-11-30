PlasticmanTurntables
Plasticman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8d6997c-1f7a-460d-9e7d-403042446da8
Plasticman Tracks
Sort by
Cha (Remix)
Plasticman
Cha (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cha (Remix)
Last played on
Cha Vocal (feat. Shizzle, Fresh & Napper)
Plasticman
Cha Vocal (feat. Shizzle, Fresh & Napper)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cha Vocal (feat. Shizzle, Fresh & Napper)
Last played on
Shallow Grave
Plasticman
Shallow Grave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shallow Grave
Last played on
Back to artist